Word of the Day: Brittle

"Brittle" refers to something that is hard but easily broken, cracked, or shattered. It can describe physical objects like glass or dry leaves, as well as emotional states where a person might appear strong but is emotionally fragile underneath. The word often implies a lack of flexibility or resilience.

Origin Origin of the word "Brittle" comes from Old English brytel, meaning "easily broken." It has Germanic roots and has remained close in meaning through the centuries. Today, it's used both literally and metaphorically to describe things (or people) that are delicate or fragile under pressure.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'brittle' Similar words include: fragile, delicate, breakable, crisp, friable, splintery, crumbling, unstable, tender, and frail. These words reflect the idea of a lack of strength, flexibility, or emotional toughness. Whether it's a cookie that snaps or a tense relationship, these words help convey a sense of fragility.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "brittle" is used in various scenarios: "The old glass vase was beautiful but incredibly 'brittle.'" "Her voice sounded 'brittle' as she tried to hold back tears." "The dry, 'brittle' leaves crunched underfoot."