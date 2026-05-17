Word of the Day: Gush

"Gush" (verb/noun) is used when something flows out quickly and strongly, like water, emotions, or words. It can describe physical movement, such as liquid pouring out, or emotional expression, where someone speaks with great excitement or admiration. The word carries a lively and energetic feeling, often connected with intensity and enthusiasm.

Origin Origin of the word "Gush" likely comes from Middle English and old Scandinavian language roots connected with flowing water. It entered English centuries ago and was first used to describe sudden streams or bursts of liquid. Over time, the word also became linked with overflowing emotions and enthusiastic speech.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'gush' Some similar words include pour, burst, stream, overflow, and spout. These words are often used when describing something flowing out quickly, whether it is liquid, emotion, or speech.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "Water began to gush from the broken pipe." "She gushed about her favorite movie for hours." "The crowd let out a gush of excitement after the announcement."

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