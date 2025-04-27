Word of the Day: Hinder
What's the story
"Hinder" is most commonly used as a verb. It means to create difficulties or delays for someone or something, making progress slower or harder.
Whether it's a roadblock on a journey or a small distraction during work, "hinder" captures the feeling of something standing in the way.
Let's learn more about this word!
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "hinder" has roots in Old English, from the word hindrian, meaning "to keep back" or "to delay."
It shares ties with Germanic languages, all carrying the idea of slowing or obstructing.
Since ancient times, "hinder" has been used to describe anything that blocks smooth progress.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'hinder'
Some common synonyms for "hinder" include obstruct, delay, impede, hamper, hold back, restrain, and block.
Each synonym shows how an action or obstacle can stop movement or make a process more difficult.
Choosing the right synonym can help you match the exact feeling you want to express.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"The heavy rain did not 'hinder' the runners from finishing the race."
"Poor internet connection can 'hinder' virtual meetings."
"Fear can sometimes 'hinder' people from chasing their dreams."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "hinder" makes your writing sharper and more precise when you want to talk about delays or obstacles.
It fits perfectly in professional, academic, and casual settings.
This simple, powerful word quickly shows that something is slowing progress, making your message clear and strong.