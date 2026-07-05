Word of the Day: Hospitable
What's the story
"Hospitable" is an adjective used to describe someone who is warm, welcoming, and generous toward guests or strangers. It can also describe places or environments that feel friendly, comfortable, and inviting. The word is often associated with kindness, courtesy, and good treatment of others.
Origin
Origin of the word
The roots of "hospitable" come from the Latin word hospes, meaning "guest" or "host." As the word developed in English, it became closely connected with the idea of welcoming and caring for visitors. Today, it is commonly used for both people and places that make others feel comfortable and accepted.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'hospitable'
Some common synonyms for "hospitable" include welcoming, friendly, warm, generous, accommodating, and gracious. These words all describe behavior that makes others feel valued and comfortable.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "hospitable" is used in different contexts: "The villagers were incredibly hospitable to the travelers." "They stayed in a hospitable environment during the conference." "Her hospitable nature made every guest feel at home."
Writing
Why use the word
"Hospitable" is useful when you want to describe kindness and warmth shown toward others, especially guests or newcomers. It expresses more than simple friendliness by suggesting generosity and thoughtful care. The word works well for describing people, homes, cultures, and environments that feel welcoming.