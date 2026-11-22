Word of the Day: Influx
What's the story
The word "influx" is a noun that describes the arrival or entry of a large number of people or things into a place or situation. It is often used when talking about a sudden increase in visitors, customers, money, or resources. An "influx" can bring changes to a place or community.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Influx" comes from the Latin word influxus, meaning "a flowing in."
It is formed from in, meaning "into," and fluere, meaning "to flow."
The word entered the English language in the 17th century and is commonly used to describe a large or sudden arrival of something.
Synonyms
Synonyms of 'influx'
Words with meanings similar to "influx" include arrival, flow, rush, entry, incoming, surge, and increase.
These words describe the movement or arrival of people or things in large numbers.
For example, "surge" suggests a sudden rise, while "arrival" refers more generally to people or things reaching a place.
Usage
'Influx' in sentences
Here are a few ways to use "influx" in everyday sentences:
"The city experienced an influx of tourists during the holiday season."
"The new shopping mall attracted an influx of customers."
"The hospital struggled to manage the sudden influx of patients."
Writing
Why use the word
"Inﬂux" is useful when describing a noticeable arrival or increase in the number of people or things.
Instead of simply saying that more people or resources came in, this word expresses the idea more clearly.
It is commonly used in discussions about tourism, business, migration, and population changes.