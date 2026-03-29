Word of the Day: Ironic

"Ironic" (adjective) refers to a situation where the outcome is very different from what was expected, often in a surprising or amusing way. It is commonly used when events happen in a way that seems opposite to what people anticipated.

Origin Origin of the word "Ironic" comes from the Greek word eiron, meaning "dissimulation" or "feigned ignorance." The term entered English in the early 16th century and was originally used to describe a style of expression where the intended meaning is different from the literal words. Over time, it came to describe situations where events turn out in an unexpected or contrasting way.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'ironic' Some common synonyms for "ironic" include paradoxical, unexpected, contradictory, amusing, and sarcastic. These words capture the idea of a situation where reality contrasts with expectations.

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Sentence Sentence usage Take a look at these example sentences: "It was ironic that the fire station burned down during a storm." "She found it ironic that the person who disliked technology worked in IT." "It's ironic that he forgot his umbrella on a day he warned everyone about rain."

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