Word of the Day: Kindle

"Kindle" (verb) means to start a fire or cause something to begin burning. It is also widely used in an emotional sense, where it refers to sparking feelings, interest, excitement, or inspiration. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Kindle" entered English from old Scandinavian language roots meaning "to ignite." While it first described actual flames, its meaning expanded to include emotional and creative sparks. The word now commonly reflects both warmth and inspiration.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'kindle' Words similar to "kindle" include ignite, spark, inspire, awaken, and stir. These words are often used when describing the beginning of energy, emotion, or action.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "The book kindled her interest in history." "The campers gathered wood to kindle a fire." "His words kindled hope in the audience."

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