Word of the Day: Lacuna
What's the story
The word "lacuna" is a noun that refers to a gap, missing part, or blank space in something. It is often used when information, knowledge, or details are incomplete or missing. A "lacuna" can appear in written records, research, conversations, or any situation where something important is left out.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Lacuna" comes from the Latin word lacuna, meaning "hole," "gap," or "pool."
It is related to lacus, which means "lake."
The word entered the English language in the 17th century and gradually came to describe missing information or gaps in knowledge and written material.
Synonyms
Synonyms of 'lacuna'
Words with meanings similar to "lacuna" include gap, absence, blank, omission, void, shortage, and missing link.
These words describe something that is missing or incomplete.
For example, "omission" refers to something left out, while "void" suggests an empty space or lack of something.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see "lacuna" in a few examples:
"There is a lacuna in the report that needs to be addressed."
"The research revealed a lacuna in our understanding of the subject."
"The historical records contain a lacuna that makes it difficult to understand what happened during that period."
Writing
Why use the word
"Lacuna" is useful when describing missing information or an important gap in something.
It offers a more specific alternative to common words like "gap" or "absence."
The word is particularly useful in discussions about research, education, literature, and historical records.