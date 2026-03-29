Word of the Day: Lucrative

"Lucrative" (adjective) refers to something that produces a lot of profit or financial gain. It is often used to describe jobs, businesses, deals, or opportunities that bring in significant money. Let's explore this word further.

Origin Origin of the word "Lucrative" comes from the Latin word lucrum, meaning "profit" or "gain." The word entered English in the 17th century and was used to describe activities that generate financial benefit. Today, it commonly refers to work or opportunities that are highly profitable.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'lucrative' Some common synonyms for "lucrative" include profitable, rewarding, money-making, prosperous, and gainful. These words describe activities or opportunities that bring substantial financial returns.

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Sentence Sentence usage See how the word fits into different sentences: "She left her old job for a more lucrative position in the tech industry." "The actor signed a lucrative endorsement deal with a major brand." "Real estate investment can be a lucrative business if managed wisely."

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