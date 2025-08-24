Word of the Day: Marvel
What's the story
"Marvel" refers to something that inspires a strong feeling of wonder, admiration, or amazement. It can describe an extraordinary thing, like a great invention or a beautiful sight, as well as the act of being deeply impressed by something. People often use "marvel" when talking about experiences, objects, or events that feel remarkable or awe-inspiring.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "marvel" comes from the Old French word merveille, which means "a wonder" or "something astonishing." It traces back to the Latin word mirabilis, meaning "wonderful" or "admirable." It entered English in the 13th century and has been used ever since to describe amazement and admiration.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'marvel'
Some common synonyms for "marvel" include: wonder, miracle, phenomenon, prodigy, spectacle, amazement, and admiration. These words capture the sense of awe, wonder, or something remarkable that impresses people deeply.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The tourists stopped to 'marvel' at the breathtaking waterfall." "The invention was hailed as a 'marvel' of modern technology." "She couldn't help but 'marvel' at his talent for storytelling."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "marvel" helps you express admiration or highlight something extraordinary. It adds richness and emotion to your language, making descriptions more vivid. Whether in writing or conversation, "marvel" is a powerful way to capture awe and wonder.