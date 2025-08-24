Word of the Day: Marvel

"Marvel" refers to something that inspires a strong feeling of wonder, admiration, or amazement. It can describe an extraordinary thing, like a great invention or a beautiful sight, as well as the act of being deeply impressed by something. People often use "marvel" when talking about experiences, objects, or events that feel remarkable or awe-inspiring.

Origin Origin of the word The word "marvel" comes from the Old French word merveille, which means "a wonder" or "something astonishing." It traces back to the Latin word mirabilis, meaning "wonderful" or "admirable." It entered English in the 13th century and has been used ever since to describe amazement and admiration.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'marvel' Some common synonyms for "marvel" include: wonder, miracle, phenomenon, prodigy, spectacle, amazement, and admiration. These words capture the sense of awe, wonder, or something remarkable that impresses people deeply.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The tourists stopped to 'marvel' at the breathtaking waterfall." "The invention was hailed as a 'marvel' of modern technology." "She couldn't help but 'marvel' at his talent for storytelling."