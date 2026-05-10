Word of the Day: Meddle

"Meddle" (verb) means to involve yourself in someone else's matters without being asked or needed. It is often used when a person interferes in situations that do not concern them directly. The word usually carries a slightly negative tone, suggesting unwanted involvement or interference.

Origin Origin of the word "Meddle" comes from an old Anglo-French word meaning "to mix" or "interfere." It entered English in the 14th century and gradually came to be associated with interfering in other people's affairs. Over time, the word developed a more negative meaning connected with unnecessary involvement.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'meddle' Some similar words include interfere, intrude, intervene, tamper, and poke. These words are often used when describing unwanted involvement in someone else's situation or decisions.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "He tends to meddle in other people's problems." "She warned him not to meddle in family matters." "The situation became worse after outsiders started to meddle."

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