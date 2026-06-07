Word of the Day: Palatable
What's the story
"Palatable" is an adjective that describes something pleasant or acceptable, especially in terms of taste. While it is often used for food and drinks, the word can also describe ideas, suggestions, or situations that people find easier to accept. Something that is "palatable" is agreeable rather than unpleasant or difficult to tolerate.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "palatable" comes from the Latin palatum, meaning "roof of the mouth." It entered English in the 17th century and was originally used to describe food that tasted good. Over time, its meaning expanded to include anything that is acceptable, appealing, or easy to accept.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'palatable'
Depending on the context, "palatable" can be replaced with words such as appetizing, tasty, flavorful, enjoyable, acceptable, or agreeable. All of these suggest something that is pleasant to experience or easy to accept.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here are a few examples of how "palatable" is used: "The chef created a healthy meal that was both nutritious and palatable." "The proposal became more palatable after several revisions." "They tried to present the bad news in a more palatable way."
Writing
Why use the word
"Palatable" is a useful word when you want to go beyond simply saying something is "good" or "acceptable." It can describe food that tastes pleasant, but it also works well for opinions, decisions, and ideas that people are willing to consider.