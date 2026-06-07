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Word of the Day: Palatable

By Simran Jeet 07:33 pm Jun 07, 202607:33 pm

What's the story

"Palatable" is an adjective that describes something pleasant or acceptable, especially in terms of taste. While it is often used for food and drinks, the word can also describe ideas, suggestions, or situations that people find easier to accept. Something that is "palatable" is agreeable rather than unpleasant or difficult to tolerate.