Word of the Day: Paucity
What's the story
"Paucity" (noun) refers to the presence of something in very small or insufficient amounts. It is often used when there is a noticeable shortage, scarcity, or lack of something important, whether it's resources, ideas, or opportunities.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Paucity" entered English in the late Middle Ages and has long been used to describe situations of scarcity or insufficiency. Its meaning has remained consistent over time, and today it continues to express the idea of having too little of something essential.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'paucity'
Some common synonyms for "paucity" include scarcity, shortage, lack, dearth, insufficiency, meagerness, and deficit. These words highlight the idea of something being limited or not enough.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "There is a 'paucity' of clean drinking water in the region." "The project failed due to a 'paucity' of funds." "She was disappointed by the 'paucity' of details in the report."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "paucity" helps emphasize shortage or lack in a precise and formal way. It is often used in academic, professional, or analytical writing to highlight insufficiency. Whether discussing resources, information, or opportunities, "paucity" adds clarity and weight to the description.