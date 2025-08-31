Word of the Day: Paucity

"Paucity" (noun) refers to the presence of something in very small or insufficient amounts. It is often used when there is a noticeable shortage, scarcity, or lack of something important, whether it's resources, ideas, or opportunities.

Origin Origin of the word "Paucity" entered English in the late Middle Ages and has long been used to describe situations of scarcity or insufficiency. Its meaning has remained consistent over time, and today it continues to express the idea of having too little of something essential.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'paucity' Some common synonyms for "paucity" include scarcity, shortage, lack, dearth, insufficiency, meagerness, and deficit. These words highlight the idea of something being limited or not enough.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "There is a 'paucity' of clean drinking water in the region." "The project failed due to a 'paucity' of funds." "She was disappointed by the 'paucity' of details in the report."