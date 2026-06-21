Word of the Day: Penury
What's the story
"Penury" refers to a state of extreme poverty and severe financial struggle. A person living in "penury" lacks not only money but often basic comforts and necessities as well. The word is usually used in serious, formal, or literary contexts.
Origin
Origin of the word
Long before it appeared in English, "penury" existed in Latin as penuria, a word linked with want, shortage, and necessity. As the term traveled into English during the 16th century, writers began using it to portray severe financial suffering and difficult living conditions.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'penury'
Some common synonyms for "penury" include poverty, destitution, hardship, deprivation, need, and impoverishment. These words all describe situations involving severe lack of money or resources.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "penury" is used in different contexts: "After losing his job, he lived in penury for several years." "The novel tells the story of a family struggling with penury." "Many artists experienced penury before gaining recognition."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "penury" is ideal for describing situations of deep economic distress. Using it can make descriptions of struggle and deprivation more precise and impactful.