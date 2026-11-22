Word of the Day: Peril
What's the story
"Peril" is a noun that refers to serious danger or a situation where someone or something is at risk. It is often used when describing situations that could lead to harm, loss, or trouble. A person facing "peril" may be in a dangerous situation that requires quick action or careful decisions.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Peril" comes from the Old French word peril, which means "danger" or "risk."
Its roots can be traced to the Latin word periculum, meaning "trial," "risk," or "danger."
The word entered English in the 13th century and has since been used to describe threatening or unsafe situations.
Synonyms
Synonyms of 'peril'
Words similar to "peril" include danger, risk, threat, hazard, jeopardy, and trouble.
These words describe situations where harm or loss is possible.
While "hazard" often refers to a source of danger, "jeopardy" suggests being exposed to risk or danger.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "peril" can be used in sentences:
"The hikers were in peril during the sudden storm."
"Ignoring safety rules can put workers in peril."
"The endangered animals face peril due to habitat loss."
Usage
Why use the word
"Peril" is useful when describing situations involving serious danger or risk.
It more strongly conveys that someone or something is under threat.
The word is often used in discussions about safety, adventure, the environment, and difficult situations.