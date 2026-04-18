Word of the Day: Pertain

"Pertain" (verb) means to relate to or be connected with something. It is often used when describing how one thing is relevant or applicable to another. Let us learn more about this word and how to use it.

Origin Origin of the word "Pertain" comes from the Old French word partenir, meaning "to belong" or "relate to." It entered English in the 14th century and was used to describe association or relevance. Today, it is commonly used in formal or structured contexts.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'pertain' Words with similar meanings include relate, concern, apply, connect, refer, and belong. These terms are often used when showing how something is linked or relevant to a subject.

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Sentence Sentence usage Take a look at these example sentences: "The rules pertain to all members of the organization." "His comments pertain directly to the issue at hand." "This chapter pertains to environmental policies."

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