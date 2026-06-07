Word of the Day: Pounce
What's the story
"Pounce" is a verb that means to jump or spring suddenly toward someone or something, often to catch, attack, or seize it. It is commonly used to describe the quick movements of animals hunting their prey. "Pounce" can also be used figuratively when someone acts quickly to take advantage of an opportunity.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Pounce" comes from the Old French word ponce, which referred to the claw or talon of a bird of prey. It entered English in the 14th century and gradually came to mean striking or leaping suddenly, much like a hawk swooping down on its target. Today, it is used in both literal and figurative contexts.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'pounce'
Some common synonyms for "pounce" include leap, spring, swoop, lunge, attack, and pounce upon. These words convey the idea of moving suddenly and quickly toward a target.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "pounce" is used in different contexts: "The cat waited patiently before it pounced on the toy mouse." "Investors were ready to pounce on the opportunity as soon as it appeared." "The striker pounced on the defender's mistake and scored a goal."
Writing
Why use the word
"Pounce" is useful when you want to describe quick, sudden, and decisive action. It helps readers picture movement that is fast, energetic, and often unexpected. Using "pounce" can make your writing more dynamic and create a stronger sense of action or urgency.