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Word of the Day: Pounce

By Simran Jeet 07:27 pm Jun 07, 202607:27 pm

What's the story

"Pounce" is a verb that means to jump or spring suddenly toward someone or something, often to catch, attack, or seize it. It is commonly used to describe the quick movements of animals hunting their prey. "Pounce" can also be used figuratively when someone acts quickly to take advantage of an opportunity.