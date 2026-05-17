Word of the Day: Pretentious

"Pretentious" (adjective) is used to describe someone or something that tries too hard to appear more important, intelligent, stylish, or impressive than it really is. It often refers to behavior, language, or appearances that feel exaggerated or overly showy. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Pretentious" comes from the Latin word praetendere, meaning "to stretch forth" or "to claim." It entered English in the 18th century and gradually became associated with exaggerated self-importance or attempts to impress others. Over time, the word developed a more critical tone in everyday language.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'pretentious' Some similar words include showy, pompous, affected, boastful, and exaggerated. These words are often used when describing behavior or style that feels overly concerned with impressing others.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "His pretentious attitude annoyed the group." "The restaurant looked stylish but slightly pretentious." "She avoided using pretentious language in her writing."

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