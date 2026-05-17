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Word of the Day: Pretentious
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Word of the Day: Pretentious

By Simran Jeet
May 17, 2026
04:10 pm
What's the story

"Pretentious" (adjective) is used to describe someone or something that tries too hard to appear more important, intelligent, stylish, or impressive than it really is. It often refers to behavior, language, or appearances that feel exaggerated or overly showy. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Pretentious" comes from the Latin word praetendere, meaning "to stretch forth" or "to claim." It entered English in the 18th century and gradually became associated with exaggerated self-importance or attempts to impress others. Over time, the word developed a more critical tone in everyday language.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'pretentious'

Some similar words include showy, pompous, affected, boastful, and exaggerated. These words are often used when describing behavior or style that feels overly concerned with impressing others.

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Usage

Sentence usage

Take a look at these sentence examples: "His pretentious attitude annoyed the group." "The restaurant looked stylish but slightly pretentious." "She avoided using pretentious language in her writing."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Pretentious" is useful for pointing out behavior or style that feels exaggerated or fake. The word helps create a clearer picture of someone trying to impress others in an unnatural way.

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