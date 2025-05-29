Word of the Day: Prudent
What's the story
"Prudent" is an adjective used to describe someone who is wise, careful, and shows good judgment, especially when making decisions or planning for the future.
It often refers to thoughtful choices that avoid unnecessary risks or problems.
Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "prudent" comes from the Latin word prudens, meaning "foreseeing" or "knowing how to act with awareness."
It was adopted into English through Old French and has long been used to describe people who are sensible, cautious, and practical.
Over time, "prudent" became a word often linked with responsibility and smart decision-making.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'prudent'
Some common synonyms for "prudent" include: wise, sensible, careful, cautious, thoughtful, judicious, shrewd, and level-headed.
These words describe people who think things through and act with care, especially in tricky or important situations.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"It was 'prudent' of her to save money before quitting her job."
"They made a 'prudent' decision to postpone the trip during bad weather."
"Being 'prudent' about health can help prevent major issues later on."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "prudent" helps you talk about smart and careful actions.
It's a good word when you want to show that someone is being responsible and thinking ahead.
Whether you're writing about money, daily choices, or big decisions, "prudent" makes your point clear and thoughtful.