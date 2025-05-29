What's the story

Northern India is home to Haryana, a state famous for its rich culinary traditions. These serve some of the heartiest breakfast options.

Not only are these delectable, but they also power you up to begin your day.

From savory delights to sweet treats, Haryana's breakfast offerings speak of its agrarian roots and cultural diversity.

Here are some unique breakfast dishes from Haryana. They are sure to energize your mornings.