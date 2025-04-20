Word of the Day: Rectify
What's the story
The word "rectify" is a verb that means to correct something or make it right.
It's often used in formal or technical contexts, such as correcting an error, fixing a problem, or adjusting a situation.
When you "rectify" something, you bring it back into proper condition or alignment.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "rectify" comes from the Latin word rectus, meaning "right" or "straight."
It entered Middle English through Old French in the 14th century.
Over time, it came to signify the act of correcting or setting right, keeping its original idea of straightening something that has gone wrong.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'rectify'
Some common synonyms for "rectify" include correct, fix, repair, resolve, amend, remedy, and adjust.
All of these words point to the act of making improvements or solving problems.
"Rectify" stands out for its formal tone and is especially useful in professional, academic, or technical discussions.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"The manager promised to 'rectify' the billing mistake."
"Engineers are working to 'rectify' the power issue."
"She took steps to 'rectify' her past behavior."
"It's important to 'rectify' misinformation as soon as possible."
Writing
Why use the word
Using the word "rectify" adds precision and professionalism to your speech or writing.
It's especially helpful when describing problem-solving, accountability, or responsibility.
Whether in business, academics, or everyday life, "rectify" communicates the intention to take corrective action clearly and effectively, without sounding overly casual or dramatic.