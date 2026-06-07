Word of the Day: Repose
What's the story
"Repose" is a noun that means a state of rest, peace, or calm. It can also refer to a period of relaxation after activity or stress. "Repose" often conveys a sense of tranquility, stillness, and quiet comfort. Let us learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Repose" comes from the Old French word reposer, meaning "to rest," which traces back to the Latin repausare, meaning "to pause again" or "rest." It entered English in the 14th century and has long been used in literary and formal writing to describe peaceful rest or serenity.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'repose'
Some common synonyms for "repose" include rest, relaxation, tranquility, calm, peace, stillness, and serenity. These words convey the idea of quietness, comfort, and freedom from activity or disturbance.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "repose" is used in different contexts: "After a long day of hiking, she enjoyed a moment of repose by the lake." "The garden offered a sense of repose away from the city's noise." "His face reflected the repose of someone free from worry."
Writing
Why use the word
"Repose" is useful when you want to describe a feeling of calm, rest, or peacefulness. It is stronger and more expressive than simply saying "rest" because it suggests both physical and mental relaxation.