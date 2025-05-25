Word of the Day: Respite
What's the story
"Respite" is a noun used to describe a short break or period of rest from something difficult, tiring, or unpleasant.
It often refers to relief from work, pain, stress, or hardship, even if it's just for a little while.
Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "respite" comes from the Latin word respectus, meaning "a looking back" or "a delay."
It entered English through Old French, where it referred to a short pause or a delay in punishment.
Over time, respite came to mean any temporary break that gives someone a chance to rest or recover.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'respite'
Some common synonyms for "respite" include: break, pause, relief, rest, breather, interval, recess, and time-out.
These words are often used when someone needs a moment to stop and recharge during something challenging.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"After hours of hiking, they took a brief 'respite' under a tree."
"The rain brought a welcome 'respite' from the heat."
"She worked without 'respite' to meet the deadline."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "respite" helps describe moments of calm during busy or stressful times.
It's a thoughtful word that shows appreciation for small breaks or pauses that help us recover.
Whether you're writing about work, emotions, or life in general, "respite" adds depth and a sense of relief to your message.