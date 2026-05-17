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Word of the Day: Sanguine
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Word of the Day: Sanguine

By Simran Jeet
May 17, 2026
05:21 pm
What's the story

"Sanguine" (adjective) is used to describe someone who is positive, hopeful, and confident, especially during difficult situations. The word carries a thoughtful and uplifting tone, making it useful for describing hopeful mindsets and encouraging perspectives.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Sanguine" comes from a Latin word and has been associated with cheerful and hopeful personalities for centuries. Over time, the word became closely connected with positivity, confidence, and the ability to stay optimistic even when situations feel uncertain.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'sanguine'

Some similar words include optimistic, hopeful, cheerful, confident, and positive. These words are often used when describing people who look at situations with hope and encouragement.

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Usage 

Sentence usage

Take a look at these sentence examples: "She remained sanguine despite the challenges ahead." "His sanguine outlook inspired the entire team." "The investors were surprisingly sanguine about the future."

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Writing

Why use the word

You can use "sanguine" to describe people who stay hopeful and positive even during uncertain times. Whether showing quiet confidence, optimism, or emotional strength, the word brings a calm and encouraging tone to the writing.

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