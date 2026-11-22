Word of the Day: Slew
What's the story
"Slew" is a noun that means a large number or amount of something. It is commonly used when talking about many choices, tasks, problems, or opportunities. The word helps describe a situation where there is a lot of something, often more than expected.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Slew" is believed to come from the Irish word slua, meaning "a crowd" or "a large number."
It entered informal English in the 19th century and became a popular way to describe a large quantity of people or things.
Synonyms
Synonyms of 'slew'
"Slew" can also be expressed through words like numerous, plenty, loads, multitude, and abundance.
These alternatives describe a large quantity or number of things.
For example, "multitude" refers to a large group, while "abundance" suggests having more than enough of something.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here are a few examples featuring "slew":
"The store offers a slew of options for shoppers."
"She has a slew of tasks to finish before the weekend."
"The festival attracted a slew of visitors this year."
Writing
Why use the word
"Slew" is a useful word when you want to describe a large number of things without using phrases like "a lot" or "many."
It makes sentences sound more varied and is commonly used in informal conversations, articles, and everyday writing.