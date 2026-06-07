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Word of the Day: Splurge
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Word of the Day: Splurge

By Simran Jeet
Jun 07, 2026
07:03 pm
What's the story

"Splurge" is a verb that means to spend a lot of money on something enjoyable or luxurious, often more than you normally would. It is commonly used when someone treats themselves to a special purchase or experience. "Splurge" usually suggests indulgence, excitement, or rewarding oneself.

Origin

Origin of the word

"Splurge" is believed to have originated in American English during the early 19th century. Its exact origins are uncertain, but it was initially used to mean making a grand display or showing off. Over time, it came to describe spending money freely on something special or extravagant.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'splurge'

Some common synonyms for "splurge" include indulge, lavish, spend freely, treat oneself, extravagate, and overindulge. These words convey the idea of spending generously or enjoying something luxurious.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's see how "splurge" is used in different contexts: "She decided to splurge on a designer handbag for her birthday." "We splurged on a luxury hotel during our vacation." "After getting the promotion, he splurged on a new smartphone."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Splurge" is useful when you want to highlight spending that goes beyond the usual, often for pleasure or celebration rather than necessity. It helps readers understand that the purchase or experience was special, indulgent, or a well-earned treat, adding emotion to your writing.

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