Word of the Day: Splurge
What's the story
"Splurge" is a verb that means to spend a lot of money on something enjoyable or luxurious, often more than you normally would. It is commonly used when someone treats themselves to a special purchase or experience. "Splurge" usually suggests indulgence, excitement, or rewarding oneself.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Splurge" is believed to have originated in American English during the early 19th century. Its exact origins are uncertain, but it was initially used to mean making a grand display or showing off. Over time, it came to describe spending money freely on something special or extravagant.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'splurge'
Some common synonyms for "splurge" include indulge, lavish, spend freely, treat oneself, extravagate, and overindulge. These words convey the idea of spending generously or enjoying something luxurious.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "splurge" is used in different contexts: "She decided to splurge on a designer handbag for her birthday." "We splurged on a luxury hotel during our vacation." "After getting the promotion, he splurged on a new smartphone."
Writing
Why use the word
"Splurge" is useful when you want to highlight spending that goes beyond the usual, often for pleasure or celebration rather than necessity. It helps readers understand that the purchase or experience was special, indulgent, or a well-earned treat, adding emotion to your writing.