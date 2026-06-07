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Word of the Day: Splurge

By Simran Jeet 07:03 pm Jun 07, 202607:03 pm

What's the story

"Splurge" is a verb that means to spend a lot of money on something enjoyable or luxurious, often more than you normally would. It is commonly used when someone treats themselves to a special purchase or experience. "Splurge" usually suggests indulgence, excitement, or rewarding oneself.