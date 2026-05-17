Word of the Day: Spur

"Spur" (verb/noun) means to encourage, push, or motivate someone into action. It is often used when something causes a person to move forward with energy, determination, or urgency. The word carries a strong sense of movement, motivation, and momentum.

Origin Origin of the word "Spur" comes from Old English spura, which referred to the metal tool riders used to urge horses forward. Over time, the word developed a broader meaning connected with encouragement, motivation, and pushing someone toward action or progress.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'spur' Some similar words include motivate, encourage, inspire, stimulate, and prompt. These words are often used when describing something that pushes a person into action or progress.

Advertisement

Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "Her success spurred him to work harder." "The announcement acted as a spur for change." "They hoped the campaign would spur public interest."

Advertisement