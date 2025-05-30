Word of the Day: Sulk
What's the story
"Sulk" is a verb that means to be silently angry or upset, often by withdrawing and refusing to talk or cooperate.
It usually describes someone who is showing their unhappiness quietly, often by being moody or distant.
Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "sulk" comes from the Old Norse word sulka, meaning "to be silent or silent anger."
It entered English in the late Middle Ages with the idea of being quietly upset or brooding.
Over time, "sulk" has been used to describe the act of showing displeasure without openly complaining.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'sulk'
Some common synonyms for "sulk" include: brood, mope, pout, frown, seethe, withdraw, and glower.
These words describe quiet or gloomy ways of showing unhappiness.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"He 'sulked' all day after losing the game."
"She 'sulked' when her friends didn't invite her to the party."
"Don't 'sulk,' let's talk about what's bothering you."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "sulk" helps you describe a mood where someone is quietly upset or unhappy.
It's useful when you want to show that a person is unhappy but not expressing it loudly.
Whether you're writing about emotions, relationships, or behavior, "sulk" adds a tone of silent frustration or disappointment.