What's the story

Sunset watching is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to unwind and relax.

The way the sun dips below the horizon and colors the sky in hues of orange, pink, and purple brings an unparalleled serenity.

This natural wonder can be enjoyed alone or with your loved ones, giving you a moment of quietude and contemplation.

Here are five ways to make your sunset-watching experience even more relaxing.