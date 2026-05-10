Word of the Day: Tentative

"Tentative" (adjective) is used to describe something that is uncertain, not fully decided, or done with hesitation. It often refers to plans, ideas, actions, or feelings that may still change. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Tentative" comes from the Latin word tentare, meaning "to test" or "to try." It entered English in the 17th century and was first used to describe actions or ideas that were experimental or uncertain. Over time, the word became closely associated with hesitation and incomplete decisions.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'tentative' Some similar words include uncertain, hesitant, unsure, cautious, and provisional. These words are often used when describing situations, plans, or decisions that are not fully settled or confirmed.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "We made tentative plans for the weekend." "Her tentative smile showed a hint of uncertainty." "The company announced a tentative agreement."

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