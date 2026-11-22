Word of the Day: Throttle
What's the story
"Throttle" is a verb that means to control, limit, or reduce the speed or amount of something. It can also mean to choke or restrict someone's breathing by applying pressure to their neck. The word is commonly used when talking about controlling speed, power, or the flow of something.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Throttle" comes from the Old English word throtlian, meaning "to choke."
It is related to the word "throat."
Over time, its meaning expanded to include controlling the flow of fuel or power in an engine and regulating speed or activity.
Synonyms
Synonyms of 'throttle'
You can use words like control, restrict, limit, curb, suppress, and regulate in place of "throttle."
Each has a slightly different meaning.
For instance, "curb" is often used when talking about controlling unwanted behaviour, while "regulate" refers to managing something through rules or guidelines."
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see "throttle" in a few examples:
"The driver eased off the throttle as the road became narrow."
"The new rules could throttle the growth of small businesses."
"The company decided to throttle internet speeds during peak hours."
Writing
Why use the word
"Throttle" is useful when describing an effort to control, limit, or reduce something.
It can be used in discussions about vehicles, technology, business, and everyday situations.
Depending on the context, it can suggest anything from adjusting engine power to restricting someone's freedom or progress.