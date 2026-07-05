Word of the Day: Triad
What's the story
The word "triad" is a noun that refers to a group of three related people, things, or ideas. It is often used when three elements are closely connected or work together as a unit. Depending on the context, a "triad" can represent balance, structure, or partnership.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Triad" comes from the Greek word trias, meaning "group of three." As the word entered English, it began appearing in music, philosophy, religion, and science to describe sets of three connected parts. Today, it is used in a wide variety of contexts whenever three elements form an important combination.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'triad'
If "triad" had a group of companions, they would be trio, threesome, trilogy, triplet, and trinity. All of these words revolve around the idea of three connected or related parts.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's put "triad" to work: "The novel is built around a triad of main characters." "Trust, communication, and respect form the triad of a healthy relationship." "In music theory, a triad consists of three notes played together."
Writing
Why use the word
"Triad" is useful when you want to highlight a strong connection between three related things. It sounds more organized and meaningful than simply saying "group of three." The word works especially well in discussions about relationships, systems, ideas, music, and teamwork.