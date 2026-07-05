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Word of the Day: Triad

By Simran Jeet 06:40 pm Jul 05, 202606:40 pm

What's the story

The word "triad" is a noun that refers to a group of three related people, things, or ideas. It is often used when three elements are closely connected or work together as a unit. Depending on the context, a "triad" can represent balance, structure, or partnership.