Word of the Day: Urbane

"Urbane" (adjective) is used to describe someone who is polished, refined, and socially confident. It often refers to people who are well-mannered, charming, and comfortable in social settings. The word carries a sense of sophistication without sounding overly formal.

Origin Origin of the word "Urbane" comes from the Latin word urbanus, meaning "of the city" or "refined." In earlier times, city life was associated with sophistication and culture, which shaped the modern meaning of the word. It entered English in the 16th century and became linked with elegance and polished manners.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'urbane' Some similar words include refined, polished, suave, sophisticated, and courteous. These words are often used when describing someone with graceful manners and social confidence.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "His urbane manner impressed everyone at the gathering." "She remained calm and urbane during the conversation." "The host was known for his urbane personality and charm."

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