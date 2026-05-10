Word of the Day: Urbane
What's the story
"Urbane" (adjective) is used to describe someone who is polished, refined, and socially confident. It often refers to people who are well-mannered, charming, and comfortable in social settings. The word carries a sense of sophistication without sounding overly formal.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Urbane" comes from the Latin word urbanus, meaning "of the city" or "refined." In earlier times, city life was associated with sophistication and culture, which shaped the modern meaning of the word. It entered English in the 16th century and became linked with elegance and polished manners.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'urbane'
Some similar words include refined, polished, suave, sophisticated, and courteous. These words are often used when describing someone with graceful manners and social confidence.
Usage
Sentence usage
Take a look at these sentence examples: "His urbane manner impressed everyone at the gathering." "She remained calm and urbane during the conversation." "The host was known for his urbane personality and charm."
Writing
Why use the word
"Urbane" suits characters or situations that feel cultured and socially graceful. It brings a smooth and elegant quality into writing, especially in conversations or descriptions where manners and confidence matter.