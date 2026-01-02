Word of the day: Verdant

"Verdant" (adjective) describes something that is green, lush, or covered in healthy, vibrant vegetation. It can refer to landscapes, gardens, or even describe a person's inexperience or naivety when used metaphorically. The word often evokes freshness, growth, and natural beauty.

Origin Origin of the word "Verdant" comes from the Latin word viridis, meaning "green." It entered English in the late Middle Ages to describe lush greenery. Today, it is widely used to describe flourishing plants or to describe someone who is new or inexperienced in a particular area.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'verdant' Some common synonyms for "verdant" include green, leafy, lush, flourishing, and fresh. When used metaphorically, it can also mean inexperienced, naive, or immature.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "verdant" is used in different contexts: The verdant hills were a sight to behold in spring. The young intern was still verdant in the ways of the corporate world. After the rain, the verdant garden looked more beautiful than ever.