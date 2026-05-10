Word of the Day: Verge

"Verge" (noun/verb) is used when someone or something is at the point of entering a new stage or condition. It often suggests that an important shift is very near. The word gives a sentence a sense of movement and suspense without sounding overly dramatic.

Origin Origin of the word Derived from Latin virga, "verge" once referred to a physical edge or boundary. Over time, the word evolved into a way of expressing nearness to an event, emotion, or major shift in a situation.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'verge' Words similar to "verge" include edge, brink, border, threshold, and limit. These words are often used when describing points that are close to change or transition.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "She was on the verge of tears." "The company is on the verge of a major breakthrough." "He stood on the verge of making an important decision."

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