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Word of the Day: Verge
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Word of the Day: Verge

By Simran Jeet
May 10, 2026
04:06 pm
What's the story

"Verge" (noun/verb) is used when someone or something is at the point of entering a new stage or condition. It often suggests that an important shift is very near. The word gives a sentence a sense of movement and suspense without sounding overly dramatic.

Origin

Origin of the word

Derived from Latin virga, "verge" once referred to a physical edge or boundary. Over time, the word evolved into a way of expressing nearness to an event, emotion, or major shift in a situation.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'verge'

Words similar to "verge" include edge, brink, border, threshold, and limit. These words are often used when describing points that are close to change or transition.

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Usage

Sentence usage

Take a look at these sentence examples: "She was on the verge of tears." "The company is on the verge of a major breakthrough." "He stood on the verge of making an important decision."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Verge" adds a sense of closeness and anticipation to writing. It is especially effective in emotional or dramatic situations where change feels unavoidable. The word makes moments feel more charged and emotionally engaging.

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