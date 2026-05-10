Word of the Day: Vex
What's the story
"Vex" (verb) describes the feeling of being troubled or irritated by something difficult, confusing, or unpleasant. It is commonly used in writing where emotions are expressed in a thoughtful or slightly formal way. The word helps capture irritation that lingers in the mind.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Vex" originated from the Latin term vexare, which meant to trouble or disturb repeatedly. When adopted into English, it began to describe emotional irritation and frustration. The word still carries this sense of persistent annoyance today.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'vex'
Some related words are disturb, aggravate, upset, provoke, and exasperate. Each of these reflects different levels of irritation or emotional strain connected to the meaning of "vex."
Usage
Sentence usage
Take a look at these sentence examples: "The constant delays began to vex the passengers." "She was vexed by the confusing instructions." "His careless remarks continued to vex her throughout the evening."
Writing
Why use the word
"Vex" suits moments where annoyance feels deeper than a simple inconvenience. It helps express emotional strain in a more refined and descriptive way. The word gives writing a sense of quiet tension that readers can easily recognize and relate to.