Word of the Day: Weary

"Weary" means feeling very tired, drained, or worn out, physically, mentally, or emotionally. It can also describe someone who's tired of something because it's been going on too long or feels boring or repetitive. For example: "She grew 'weary' of the long meetings."

Origin Origin of the word The word "weary" traces back to Old English wordwerig, meaning tired or exhausted. Its use has been consistent for centuries, expressing the human experience of fatigue and overwork. Whether from travel, sorrow, or effort, weary has long served as a poetic and powerful way to express emotional and physical exhaustion.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'weary' Similar words include: tired, exhausted, drained, fatigued, worn out, drowsy, sluggish, burnt out, spent, and flagging. These synonyms vary in tone, some more physical (like "fatigued"), others more emotional (like "burnt out"). All convey a state of reduced energy and the need for rest or relief from effort.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see "weary" in sentences: "She grew 'weary' after hours of waiting in the heat." "His 'weary' eyes told stories of sleepless nights." "The soldier returned home, 'weary' but proud."