World Health Day: 5 healthy meal ideas for busy people

Observed every year on April 7, World Health Day marks the founding of the World Health Organization in 1948 and promotes global health awareness. It encourages people to adopt healthier habits in everyday life. For many, busy schedules make balanced eating difficult. However, healthy meals don't have to be time-consuming. Here are five quick and nutritious meal ideas perfect for busy people.

#1 Overnight oats with fruits Overnight oats are one of the easiest and healthiest meals you can prepare ahead of time. Simply combine oats with milk or yogurt and add fruits like berries, bananas, or apples. Leave it in the refrigerator overnight and enjoy a nutritious breakfast the next morning. Packed with fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, overnight oats help keep you full and energized throughout the day.

#2 Vegetable and chickpea salad A fresh vegetable and chickpea salad is a quick meal loaded with nutrients. Mix chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, and boiled chickpeas, then add olive oil, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt. Chickpeas provide protein and fiber, while vegetables add vitamins and minerals. This meal is light, refreshing, and ideal for lunch when you're short on time.

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#3 Whole grain avocado toast Avocado toast is a simple meal that delivers healthy fats and essential nutrients. Spread mashed avocado on toasted whole-grain bread and top it with sliced tomatoes, tofu, or seeds for extra nutrition. This meal takes just minutes to prepare and provides a satisfying balance of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats.

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#4 Stir-fried vegetables with brown rice Stir-fried vegetables paired with brown rice make a wholesome and filling meal. Quickly saute vegetables such as broccoli, carrots, and bell peppers with garlic and a little olive oil. Serve them overcooked brown rice for a dish rich in fiber and nutrients. This meal is easy to customize and can be prepared in under 20 minutes.