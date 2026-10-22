Try these 5 yoga poses for better digestion
What's the story
Yoga is a gentle practice that can significantly improve your digestion. By adding certain poses to your routine, you can stimulate your digestive system and promote overall well-being. These poses are easy to perform and can be done by anyone, regardless of their yoga experience. Here are five simple yoga poses that can help enhance digestion and keep your gut healthy.
Tip 1
Cat-cow stretch for digestive health
The cat-cow stretch is a gentle flow between two poses that warms the body and brings flexibility to the spine. It helps massage the abdominal organs, promoting better digestion.
Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips.
Inhale as you arch your back (cow pose), then exhale as you round your spine (cat pose).
Repeat several times to stimulate digestive organs.
Tip 2
Seated forward bend for improved digestion
The seated forward bend is a calming pose that helps in stretching the spine and calming the mind.
It also stimulates the digestive organs by increasing blood flow to them.
Sit with legs extended straight in front of you, inhale deeply, and then exhale as you reach forward toward your toes while keeping your back straight.
Hold this position for a few breaths before releasing.
Tip 3
Supine spinal twist for digestive relief
The supine spinal twist is an excellent pose for gently massaging the abdominal area, which can help in digestion.
Lie on your back with arms extended out to the sides, bend one knee toward your chest, and then cross it over to the opposite side while keeping both shoulders grounded on the mat.
Hold this pose briefly before switching sides.
Tip 4
Wind-relieving pose to ease bloating
The wind-relieving pose directly targets bloating by applying gentle pressure on the abdomen.
Lie flat on your back, pull one knee toward your chest with both hands clasped around it, and hold for a few seconds before switching legs or repeating if needed.
Tip 5
Seated spinal twist for digestive balance
The seated spinal twist is a great way to improve digestion by increasing circulation to the intestines and other organs.
Sit cross-legged, lengthen your spine, and twist your torso to one side, placing a hand behind you for support.
This pose, held for a few breaths, can relieve digestive discomfort and improve gut health.