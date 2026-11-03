Struggling with bloating? Try this simple yoga pose
What's the story
Apanasana, or the Wind-Relieving Pose, is a simple yoga pose that can improve digestion. It involves lying on your back and bringing your knees to your chest. This pose is said to help release gas and improve the functioning of the digestive system. With regular practice, Apanasana can help relieve bloating and discomfort, making it a useful addition to your daily routine for better digestion.
#1
Benefits of Apanasana
Apanasana has a number of benefits for digestion.
By gently compressing the abdomen, it helps stimulate intestinal movement, which can aid in the process of digestion.
This pose also encourages relaxation, which is important for a healthy digestive system, as stress can interfere with digestion.
Regular practice may help reduce symptoms of indigestion and promote regular bowel movements.
#2
How to perform Apanasana
To perform Apanasana, lie flat on your back with arms at your sides.
Inhale deeply as you bring your knees toward your chest.
Use your hands to gently hold them in place, while keeping your head and shoulders relaxed on the ground.
Hold this position for several breaths before releasing slowly back to the starting position.
#3
Tips for effective practice
For best results, practice Apanasana on an empty stomach or after light meals, when possible.
Focus on deep breathing throughout the exercise to maximize relaxation benefits.
If you feel discomfort or strain while holding this pose, adjust by not pulling knees too close, or reduce time spent in the position until you build more flexibility over time.
#4
Incorporating Apanasana into daily routine
Incorporating Apanasana into your daily routine does not have to be time-consuming.
Just spending five minutes every morning or evening practicing this pose regularly can yield noticeable improvements in digestive health over time.
Consistency is key; even short sessions every day can make a difference.
So, make sure you practice regularly to see the benefits of this simple, yet effective yoga pose.