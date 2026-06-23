Yoga poses that help you breathe easier

Stretch 1

Cat-Cow stretch

The cat-cow stretch is a dynamic movement that increases flexibility in the spine and chest area. Start on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back (cow position), lifting your head and tailbone. Exhale as you round your spine (cat position), tucking your chin and pelvis. This stretch promotes deep breathing by opening up the chest area.