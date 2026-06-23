Yoga poses that help you breathe easier
What's the story
Yoga has been proven to improve lung capacity and breathing efficiency. By including certain stretches in your routine, you can improve your respiratory health. These stretches focus on expanding the chest, improving diaphragm function, and promoting relaxation. Here are five yoga stretches that can help you breathe better by improving lung capacity.
Stretch 1
Cat-Cow stretch
The cat-cow stretch is a dynamic movement that increases flexibility in the spine and chest area. Start on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back (cow position), lifting your head and tailbone. Exhale as you round your spine (cat position), tucking your chin and pelvis. This stretch promotes deep breathing by opening up the chest area.
Stretch 2
Bridge pose
The bridge pose opens up the chest and lungs while strengthening the back muscles. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart. Pressing through your heels, lift your hips towards the ceiling while keeping your shoulders grounded on the mat. Hold for a few breaths before lowering down slowly. This pose encourages deep inhalation by expanding the rib cage.
Stretch 3
Cobra pose
Cobra pose is great for opening up the front of the body, which can help improve lung capacity. Lie face down with palms placed under shoulders, elbows close to sides. Inhale as you press into your hands to lift your chest off the ground, keeping elbows slightly bent. Hold for several breaths before releasing back down.
Stretch 4
Extended side angle pose
The extended side angle pose stretches both sides of the body, enhancing respiratory function by opening intercostal muscles between the ribs. Stand with feet wide apart; bend one knee over the ankle while extending the opposite arm overhead alongside the ear line. Gaze upward if comfortable; breathe deeply throughout this pose's duration.
Stretch 5
Seated forward bend
Seated forward bend calms the mind and body, while improving flexibility in the hamstrings and lower back. Sit with legs straight out in front; inhale deeply, then exhale as you reach forward towards your toes. Keep your spine long and avoid rounding your shoulders. This stretch encourages mindful breathing, which is essential for improving lung capacity.