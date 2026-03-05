Is yoga or pilates better for your core?
Yoga and Pilates are two popular practices that focus on improving core strength and flexibility. While both offer unique benefits, they differ in their approaches and techniques. Knowing these differences can help you choose the right practice for your fitness goals. Here are five ways yoga and Pilates differ when it comes to boosting core strength and flexibility.
Breathing
In yoga, breathing is an integral part of the practice. The technique of pranayama involves controlling breath to improve focus and relaxation. This not only helps in calming the mind but also improves oxygen flow to muscles, which can help in flexibility. Pilates also emphasizes breath but uses it more as a tool to support movement rather than as a primary focus.
Core engagement
Pilates is famous for its concentrated approach on core engagement through controlled movements. The exercises are designed to activate the deep abdominal muscles, resulting in a strong core foundation. Yoga, on the other hand, engages the core through various poses that require balance and stability but may not focus specifically on core muscles as much as Pilates.
Movement variety
Yoga offers a wide range of poses that target different muscle groups while improving flexibility and strength. Each pose has its own set of benefits for the body. Pilates has a more structured set of exercises that focus on precise movements aimed at improving posture and alignment along with core strength.
Equipment use
While yoga mainly uses mats or props like blocks or straps for support during poses, Pilates often uses specialized equipment like reformers or resistance bands. These tools are designed to provide resistance during exercises, which can enhance muscle tone and strength in the core area.
Class structure
Yoga classes usually involve a sequence of poses linked with breathwork over a certain period of time, usually an hour or more. Pilates classes tend to be shorter, focusing on specific exercises targeting different parts of the body within 45 minutes to an hour-long sessions.