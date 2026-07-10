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Yoga v/s exercise: Which is better for back pain?

By Simran Jeet 04:23 pm Jul 10, 202604:23 pm

What's the story

Yoga and exercise are two popular methods to relieve back pain, both promising relief but in different ways. While yoga focuses on flexibility and relaxation, traditional exercise emphasizes strength and endurance. Knowing the differences can help you choose the right method for your back pain. Here are some insights into how yoga and exercise differ in relieving back pain, and which might work best for you.