Yoga emphasizes stretching and flexibility, which are essential for good posture

Yoga or Pilates: Which is better for posture?

By Vinita Jain 09:09 am Jun 23, 202609:09 am

What's the story

Yoga and Pilates are two popular practices that promise to improve posture. Both focus on body alignment, core strength, and flexibility, but in different ways. While yoga focuses on stretching and balancing the body, Pilates concentrates on controlled movements to strengthen muscles. Knowing the differences can help you choose which suits your needs better if you're looking to improve your posture.