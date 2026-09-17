Turn fresh bell peppers into these delicious dishes
What's the story
Bell peppers are a versatile vegetable that can add color and flavor to many dishes. They are packed with vitamins and antioxidants, making them a healthy addition to your diet. From appetizers to main courses, bell peppers can be used in various recipes that are both delicious and nutritious. Here are five bell pepper recipes that will add a delightful twist to your meals.
Dish 1
Stuffed bell peppers delight
Stuffed bell peppers make for a hearty meal option.
Hollow out the tops of some bell peppers and fill them with a mixture of cooked rice, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, and spices.
Bake until the peppers are tender and the filling is heated through.
This dish is not only filling but also offers a good balance of protein and fiber.
Dish 2
Colorful bell pepper stir-fry
A colorful bell pepper stir-fry is an easy way to enjoy these vegetables.
Slice bell peppers into thin strips, and saute them with onions, garlic, and your choice of vegetables like broccoli or carrots.
Add soy sauce or teriyaki sauce for flavoring.
This quick stir-fry can be served over rice or noodles for a satisfying meal.
Dish 3
Roasted bell pepper soup
Roasted bell pepper soup is perfect for a comforting bowl on cooler days.
Roast some bell peppers until charred, then blend them with vegetable broth, onions, garlic, and herbs like basil or thyme.
Simmer until flavors meld together before serving hot with crusty bread on the side.
Dish 4
Bell pepper salad sensation
A refreshing bell pepper salad makes for an ideal side dish or light lunch option.
Dice up some fresh bell peppers, along with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and avocados.
Toss everything together with olive oil dressing, seasoned with lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
This colorful salad is not only visually appealing but also packed with nutrients.
Dish 5
Grilled bell pepper skewers
Grilled bell pepper skewers make for a perfect appetizer or side.
Cut bell peppers into chunks, and thread onto skewers with mushrooms, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes.
Brush with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and then grill until tender and slightly charred.
Serve hot for a smoky flavor and satisfying crunch.