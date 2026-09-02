Cooking with couscous? Try these creative recipes
What's the story
Couscous is a versatile and easy-to-make dish that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Be it breakfast, lunch, or dinner, couscous can be transformed into a delicious meal with the right ingredients. Here are five creative ways to enjoy couscous throughout the day, each offering a unique flavor profile and nutritional benefits. From sweet morning bowls to savory evening dishes, these ideas will make couscous your go-to grain.
Breakfast delight
Morning couscous bowl with fruits
Start your day with a refreshing morning couscous bowl.
Combine cooked couscous with fresh fruits like berries, bananas, and apples.
Add a drizzle of honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and top it off with nuts or seeds for added crunch.
This breakfast option provides a good balance of carbohydrates and fiber to keep you energized all morning long.
Midday meal
Savory vegetable couscous lunch
For lunch, try a savory vegetable couscous dish.
Mix cooked couscous with roasted vegetables, such as bell peppers, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes.
Add herbs like parsley or cilantro for an aromatic touch.
This meal is not only filling, but also packed with vitamins and minerals from the vegetables.
Lunch option
Mediterranean-inspired couscous salad
A Mediterranean-inspired couscous salad makes for a refreshing lunch option.
Combine couscous with chickpeas, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese. Dress it with olive oil and lemon juice for a zesty flavor.
This salad is perfect for those who want a light yet satisfying meal during the day.
Evening feast
Spiced couscous dinner dish
For dinner, prepare a spiced couscous dish by adding ingredients like cumin, coriander, and turmeric to your cooked grain.
Mix in roasted carrots or sweet potatoes for sweetness and texture contrast.
This hearty meal is ideal when you are looking for something warm and comforting after a long day.
Dessert idea
Sweet almond-cinnamon couscous treat
Transform couscous into a dessert by mixing it with almonds and cinnamon.
Cook the couscous in milk instead of water to make it creamy.
Once cooked, add sliced almonds and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.
This creates a sweet, nutty treat, perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth.
It's an easy way to enjoy couscous, turning a simple grain into a delightful dessert.