5 delicious snacks made with jackfruit
What's the story
Jackfruit, a tropical fruit, is becoming a popular choice for vegetarian snacks. Its meaty texture and mild flavor make it a versatile ingredient in various dishes. From savory to sweet, jackfruit can be prepared in many ways to suit different palates. Here are five innovative vegetarian snacks using jackfruit that you can try at home or find at local eateries.
Flavorful bites
Spicy jackfruit tacos
Spicy jackfruit tacos are a hit among spice lovers. The jackfruit is cooked with spices such as cumin and paprika, giving it a bold flavor.
Topped with fresh cilantro and lime juice, these tacos make for a refreshing snack option.
The texture of the jackfruit mimics that of a popular non-meat filling, making it an ideal substitute for traditional taco fillings.
Sweet treats
Sweet jackfruit fritters
Sweet jackfruit fritters are the perfect way to relish this fruit in a dessert form.
The ripe jackfruit is mixed with flour and sugar, then deep-fried until golden brown.
These fritters are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them an irresistible snack for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Savory snacks
Jackfruit curry puffs
Jackfruit curry puffs combine the rich flavors of curry with the unique texture of jackfruit.
The filling is made by cooking jackfruit with spices like turmeric and coriander before encasing it in pastry dough.
Baked or fried until crispy, these puffs offer a satisfying crunch along with a burst of savory flavors.
Crunchy delights
Jackfruit chips
Jackfruit chips provide a crunchy alternative to regular potato chips.
Thinly sliced pieces of unripe jackfruit are fried until crispy and seasoned with salt or spices for added flavor.
These chips make for an excellent snack option for those looking for something different from regular snacks.
Mini meals
Jackfruit sliders
Jackfruit sliders serve as mini meals that pack in flavor without skimping on nutrition.
Cooked with barbecue sauce or other seasonings, the pulled-textured fruit is sandwiched between slider buns along with lettuce or other veggies for added crunchiness.
They make for an ideal snack for gatherings or quick bites at home.