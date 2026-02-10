Love pumpkin? You must try these African fritters

Pumpkin fritters are a popular breakfast option in many African countries, providing a delicious and filling start to the day. These fritters are made from simple ingredients but pack a punch of flavor and nutrition. They are usually served with different accompaniments, making them a versatile meal option. Here's a look at how different African countries enjoy these tasty treats.

Nigerian twist Nigeria's akara delight In Nigeria, pumpkin fritters are called akara and are usually made with black-eyed peas and spices. These are deep-fried until golden brown and served as a breakfast staple. Akara is often paired with pap or custard, making it a hearty meal. The combination of beans and pumpkin makes it nutritious, while the spices give it a unique taste.

Ghanaian style Ghana's bofrot variation In Ghana, pumpkin fritters take the form of bofrot, which is a sweet, doughnut-like treat. Bofrot is made by mixing flour, sugar, yeast, and mashed pumpkin. It is deep-fried to perfection and served hot for breakfast or as a snack throughout the day. The sweetness of bofrot makes it different from other variants across Africa.

Kenyan flavor Kenya's spicy mandazi version In Kenya, pumpkin fritters are spiced up with cardamom and cinnamon to make mandazi. These triangular pastries are made with coconut milk for added richness and flavor. Mandazi can be eaten plain or with tea or coffee for breakfast or as an afternoon snack. The spices give them a warm aroma that goes well with their crispy texture.

South African twist South Africa's pumpkin poff poff treat In South Africa, pumpkin poff poff is a popular breakfast item. It is made by mixing flour, sugar, yeast, and mashed pumpkin. The mixture is shaped into small balls and deep-fried until they puff up. The result is a light, airy fritter that is slightly sweet. It is often served with syrup or honey for added sweetness.