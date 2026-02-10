Love pumpkin? You must try these African fritters
What's the story
Pumpkin fritters are a popular breakfast option in many African countries, providing a delicious and filling start to the day. These fritters are made from simple ingredients but pack a punch of flavor and nutrition. They are usually served with different accompaniments, making them a versatile meal option. Here's a look at how different African countries enjoy these tasty treats.
Nigerian twist
Nigeria's akara delight
In Nigeria, pumpkin fritters are called akara and are usually made with black-eyed peas and spices. These are deep-fried until golden brown and served as a breakfast staple. Akara is often paired with pap or custard, making it a hearty meal. The combination of beans and pumpkin makes it nutritious, while the spices give it a unique taste.
Ghanaian style
Ghana's bofrot variation
In Ghana, pumpkin fritters take the form of bofrot, which is a sweet, doughnut-like treat. Bofrot is made by mixing flour, sugar, yeast, and mashed pumpkin. It is deep-fried to perfection and served hot for breakfast or as a snack throughout the day. The sweetness of bofrot makes it different from other variants across Africa.
Kenyan flavor
Kenya's spicy mandazi version
In Kenya, pumpkin fritters are spiced up with cardamom and cinnamon to make mandazi. These triangular pastries are made with coconut milk for added richness and flavor. Mandazi can be eaten plain or with tea or coffee for breakfast or as an afternoon snack. The spices give them a warm aroma that goes well with their crispy texture.
South African twist
South Africa's pumpkin poff poff treat
In South Africa, pumpkin poff poff is a popular breakfast item. It is made by mixing flour, sugar, yeast, and mashed pumpkin. The mixture is shaped into small balls and deep-fried until they puff up. The result is a light, airy fritter that is slightly sweet. It is often served with syrup or honey for added sweetness.
Tanzanian touch
Tanzania's kachori influence
In Tanzania, kachori has been influenced by Indian cuisine. These stuffed pastries are filled with spiced mashed potatoes, peas, lentils, and a hint of pumpkin puree. They are deep-fried to golden perfection. Kachori is enjoyed as a breakfast option, along with tamarind chutney or yogurt dip, which adds to the flavor and makes it a delicious start to the day.