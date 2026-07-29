Turn guar beans into tasty meals with these recipes

Guar bean stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that retains the crunchiness of the beans.

Sauteed with onions, garlic, and spices like cumin and turmeric, this dish is both flavorful and healthy.

The addition of bell peppers adds a pop of color and sweetness to the dish.

Served with steamed rice or flatbread, this stir-fry makes for a satisfying meal.