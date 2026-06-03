These French villages are truly worth exploring

France is home to some of the most beautiful villages that are best explored on foot. These villages, with their cobblestone streets and historic architecture, give a peek into the country's rich past. Walking through these places, you can discover hidden gems and local stories that are not usually found in tourist guides. Here are five French villages that promise an unforgettable walking experience.

#1 Discovering Riquewihr's charm Riquewihr, located in Alsace, is famous for its well-preserved medieval architecture. The village is surrounded by vineyards and gives stunning views of the countryside. Walking through Riquewihr, you will find colorful half-timbered houses and narrow lanes that take you back in time. The village also has several boutiques and cafes where you can take a break and enjoy local delicacies.

#2 Exploring Eze's hillside beauty Perched on a hilltop above the French Riviera, Eze offers breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. The village's narrow streets are lined with stone buildings, adorned with vibrant flowers. As you walk through Eze, you will come across artisan shops selling handmade crafts and souvenirs. The exotic garden at the top of the village provides panoramic views that are worth climbing for.

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#3 Unveiling Gordes' picturesque views Gordes, one of the most picturesque villages in Provence, is famous for its limestone buildings that blend beautifully into the landscape. The village is set on a hilltop, offering stunning views of lavender fields and olive groves below. Walking through Gordes gives you a chance to explore quaint streets, dotted with local artisans showcasing their work.

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#4 Strolling through Collonges-la-Rouge's red stone streets Collonges-la-Rouge is famous for its red sandstone buildings, creating a striking contrast to the greenery around. This village in Correze has winding paths that lead to beautiful squares, where you can sit back and soak in the atmosphere. Its unique architecture makes it a photographer's paradise, while its peaceful ambiance invites you to explore leisurely.